Farrah Fawcett bronze statue could be installed on Corpus Christi bayfront

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of local fans wants to honor Corpus Christi native Farrah Fawcett with a bronze statue on the downtown seawall, and the idea could soon get official backing from the city.

At their July 28th meeting, the City Council will consider a motion that would authorize the city manager to work out an agreement with Friends of Farrah Fawcett for the construction, donation and acceptance of the statue.

Friends of Farrah Fawcett, a group made up of some of her former classmates, wants to install the statue at the bayfront. Private donors are helping cover the cost of the project. No money would come from the city.

Fawcett was born in Corpus Christi and graduated from Ray High School. She rose to worldwide fame for her role in the 1970s television series "Charlie's Angels."

She died on June 25, 2009, after a battle with cancer. She was 62 years old.

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