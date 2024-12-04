Family sues Walmart, officer in deadly shooting outside Corpus Christi store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a man killed by an off-duty officer outside a Corpus Christi Walmart has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and the retail giant.

After meeting exclusively with the family of 34-year-old, Alan Garcia, who was shot and killed outside a Walmart near Greenwood and SPID last month, KRIS 6 News learned they are seeking $25 million in damages and pointing the finger of blame directly at the officer who pulled the trigger and Walmart itself.

Garcia was shot and killed Nov. 24 while trying to meet his wife, Raquel, who worked at the Walmart. Investigators said Garcia was suspected of shoplifting. The family’s attorney disputes that allegation.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims the CCISD officer violated Walmart’s no-chase policy. According to the family, Garcia was sitting in his car, waiting for his wife, when the officer shot him.

"Law enforcement is supposed to protect you. Why couldn’t he just have tased him? Why couldn’t you just get my license plate and find the car later? I feel like if I had gotten out in time, this wouldn’t have happened." Raquel Garcia said.

A spokesperson for Walmart issued a statement said, “We do not speak to our safety and security measures, but I can tell you that associate and customer safety is our top priority.”

Neither CCISD Police nor Corpus Christi Police have commented on the investigation at this time.

