Family of woman killed on Weber Road remember her as a great mom and hard worker

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The family of Diana Salinas Olvera said her death has left them feeling empty.

Her mother, Juana Olvera Perez, and her brother, Octavio Salinas Olvera, spoke with us about the night of November 5 when they were notified of Olvera's death.

Gilbert Gomez Family members tell KRIS 6 News Diana Salinas Olvera was leaving work when she was hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening.

Olvera said his sister had just got off from work and was walking across Weber Road to get to a bus stop when she was hit Thursday evening.

He said they were told someone in the area saw Diana lying on the ground and quickly placed what appeared to be a shirt over her body until paramedics could arrive.

Olvera said they don't know exactly what it was, but one day, they would like to thank that person for what they did.

This isn't the first time the Olvera family has dealt with tragedy. Six years ago, Diana lost her two daughters in a car accident.

Perez described her daughter as a great mother, a hard worker, and a fighter who never gave up. She said her 43-year-old daughter was just trying to get ahead in life.

The family wants justice in her death.

Olvera said the stretch of Weber Road where his sister was hit is very dark.

He said he doesn't want his sister to become another statistic and is demanding for changes to made on Weber Road.

Meanwhile, the family is preparing for Olvera's funeral. They plan to bury her alongside her daughters at Seaside Memorial Park.

Nina Martinez, KAJA Telemundo Diana Salinas Olvera's family said they plan to bury her alongside her daughters at Seaside Memorial Park.

The man accused of hitting Olvera and fleeing the scene, 23-year-old Clyde Durbin, turned himself in Wednesday night at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested and charged with collision involving injury. His bond had been set at $250,000.

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