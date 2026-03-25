Family of AEP Texas worker who died in a downtown Corpus Christi manhole demands answers from company

The family of Lee Wane, an AEP Texas employee who died Tuesday in a downtown Corpus Christi manhole, is demanding answers and transparency from the company.

Franchesca Wane, Lee’s widow, shared a statement on behalf of the family expressing their grief and frustration over the lack of clear information regarding the accident.

Crews recover body of utility worker possibly electrocuted in manhole in Downtown Corpus Christi

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of my husband, Lee Wane. He was deeply loved, and his absence has left a space in our lives that can never be filled. We miss him more than words can express, and we are trying to navigate this unimaginable pain one day at a time,” Franchesca Wane said.

“Lee was a devoted father, son, and friend who meant so much to so many. We are holding tightly to the memories we shared with him and the love he gave us every day,” Franchesca Wane said.

“At this time, we are also asking for answers. We still have not received clear information about the circumstances surrounding the accident, and that has made this incredibly difficult process even harder. We are asking the company involved to please come forward, communicate with our family, and provide the transparency we deserve,” Franchesca Wane said.

“Our family needs understanding, accountability, and answers so we can begin to process what has happened,” Franchesca Wane said.

“We appreciate the support, prayers, and respect for our privacy during this painful time,” Franchesca Wane said.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner identified Wane as the worker found in the manhole. The official cause of death is pending, but authorities say preliminary findings indicate electrocution appears likely.

Corpus Christi Fire Department crews responded to a report of an apparent electrocution around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Mestina Street, near the Corpus Christi Cathedral.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

First responders handled the rescue as a confined-space emergency. Officials cut power to the surrounding area so a specialized technical rescue team could safely enter the manhole. When the team reached Wane, he had already died.

AEP Texas confirmed Wane’s death in a statement, offering condolences to his loved ones and coworkers. The company emphasized that the incident remains under investigation and has not shared additional details.

Read Franchesca Wane's full statement below:

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of my husband, Lee Wane. He was deeply loved, and his absence has left a space in our lives that can never be filled. We miss him more than words can express, and we are trying to navigate this unimaginable pain one day at a time.



Lee was a devoted father, son, and friend who meant so much to so many. We are holding tightly to the memories we shared with him and the love he gave us every day.



At this time, we are also asking for answers. We still have not received clear information about the circumstances surrounding the accident, and that has made this incredibly difficult process even harder. We are asking the company involved to please come forward, communicate with our family, and provide the transparency we deserve.



Our family needs understanding, accountability, and answers so we can begin to process what has happened.



We appreciate the support, prayers, and respect for our privacy during this painful time.”



Franchesca Wane, widow of Lee Wane- the AEP Texas worker who died in a manhole on Tuesday morning

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