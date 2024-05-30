Family of 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz remembers her life one year after death

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This week marks one year since the death of 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz. The family said their life has been anything but normal since.

Ruiz's father, Jim, tells KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott that the family is completely broken and they'll continue to fight for justice for her.

“A million things run through your mind [in a moment like this]," Jim said. "That was my heart and soul, my baby girl, my only daughter.”

On June 2, 2023, the family's life changed when Ruiz was killed outside her home on the 3800 block of Pennine Way near Rodd Field Road on the city's Southside.

Ruiz's father is the one who found her in the front yard. With his little girl gone, Jim and Ruiz's step-mother, Lisa, said the memory of her spirit will forever be alive.

“Her smile would light up a room," Jim said." She had so much joy in her heart.”

"She was always in a good mood, smiling, laughing and trying to make everyone else laugh," Lisa said.

Ruiz's 7th grade teacher Veronia Griffin said she remembers her as a student leader. Her positive personality always influenced other students— Griffin calling her confident and strong. But more importantly, she remembers how compassionate Ruiz was.

“I had cancer and I was just going to start my radiation," Griffin said. "She was the one student who would email me and ask me how I was doing. That was the kind of student she was. I can't imagine how someone who hurt her."

Ruiz's grandmothers, Edna Everett and Rita Allen both said losing her has left an emptiness in their hearts that no one could ever explain.

“This has been the hardest thing in my whole life," Allen said. "I’ve loved her since the minute she was born and to have that taken away now, I can’t stand it.”

Everett told KRIS 6 News that she often thinks back to the pain that Ruiz may have felt the day her life was taken away.

"How much did she suffer, how much did she hurt," Everett said. "I can’t stand it. We need justice for Eriya.”

The family said the fight continues for Eriya, a young lady who had so much life to live. They’re hoping the community shares their push for justice and always remembers her loving spirit.

A memorial ceremony will be held Sunday, June 2 at Bill Witt Park from 4 to 6 p.m. The family asks anyone who joins to wear Ruiz's favorite color: purple.

A court hearing will be held July 2 at 10:30 a.m. for the alleged suspect, Justin Alex Tovar. During that hearing, the court will decide whether to charge Tovar as an adult or not. If the decision sways towards charging him as an adult, Tovar could face between five years to life in prison.

