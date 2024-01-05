Alleged suspect remains in custody in murder case of 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz

Alleged suspect remains in custody at Nueces County Juvenile Detention Center

Accused of fatally stabbing 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz outside her Corpus Christi home on June 2, 2023

Routine court hearing held January 4, 2024 and are held every ten business days as a case procedure

It’s been 7 months since the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz was fatally stabbed in the front yard of her home on June 2, 2023.

On Thursday, the alleged suspect accused of her murder, also 15-years-old, appeared before a county judge. During the routine proceeding, the court decided to keep the juvenile suspect in custody.

“Every ten days, there’s a detention hearing for any youth. In a case like this, he’s likely to be detained, but my client wants to have these hearings so he can proceed in hopes to get out," Stephen Giovannini, the defense attorney for the alleged suspect said.

Giovannini said the 15-year-old was close to the victim and has been concerned for what happened.

Eriya's father, Jimmy Ruiz, found her outside their home in the front yard on the day she was killed. Ruiz's family said they’ve been heartbroken ever since.

“It impacts us every single day," Edna Everett, Eriya's paternal grandmother said. "You go to bed crying, you wake up crying, then you repeat it.”

“She was so innocent," Rita Allen, Eriya's maternal grandmother said. "She’s just a huge loss for us. I just can’t imagine going through life without her.”

The family is now urging the community to write victim impact statements to help encourage the court to charge the 15-year-old suspect as an adult.

“Submit the impact statements. It can be one or two sentences. It’s doesn’t matter. If he gets certified as an adult, there’s more guidelines. I don't believe he would get anything from rehab with the juvenile system," Everett said.

“If he goes into the adult system, most likely in a case like this, it’s just 5 to life in prison and that’s it," Giovannini said. "However, with a juvenile, they have a lot of resources the juvenile system can give him. So even if the allegations prove to be true, it helps rehabilitate him and get through this as a 15-year-old.”

The family told KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott that the courts have received nearly a dozen statements so far, but are hoping for more. Their only mission moving forward is keeping Eriya’s spirit alive and remembering the love she brought to everyone around her.

“We just want justice. We demand justice. She deserves it,” Eriya's father Jimmy said.

The alleged suspect's next hearing will be held January 24.

To submit a victim impact statement, please email to Angela Luna at angela.luna@nuecescountrytx.gov or call at (361) 561-6019.

