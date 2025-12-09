Family gives back to hospital that saved son's life with holiday toy drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Rockport family is spreading holiday cheer at the hospital that helped save their son's life five years ago, turning their gratitude into gifts for current patients.

In December 2020, Preston Simpson was involved in a serious ATV accident in Rockport. During his stay in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Driscoll Children's Hospital, staff members brought presents to Preston's room every day. He even received a special delivery from elves on Christmas Day to lift his spirits during the difficult recovery.

Now, five years later and stronger than ever, Preston and his family want to pay it forward by organizing a toy giveaway on Monday, Dec. 8, for children currently in the hospital.

"It was something that meant a lot to us when Preston was in the hospital," Preston's mother, Mercedes said. "It made our dark time a little bit easier not to be worrying about gifts or how we were spending our holiday and so we just want to continue that for people that are here in the hospital today."

When asked how organizing this toy giveaway made him feel, Preston had a simple, but heartfelt response.

"It made me happy and I help kids be happy too," Preston Simpson said.

The family's efforts were made possible through donation drop box locations placed throughout Rockport and Corpus Christi, allowing community members to contribute toys for hospitalized children during the holiday season.

You can keep up with Preston and his family on facebook at Prayers For Preston.

