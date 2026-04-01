Family-friendly Easter events happening in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring has sprung in the Coastal Bend, and with Easter just a few days away, families across the region have no shortage of egg-citing activities to choose from.

Here are some Easter events happening throughout the area:

1. Easter Storytime

Date: April 3 at 11 a.m.

Location: Greenwood Library; 4044 Greenwood Dr., CC, TX 78416

Details: Ages 0-6 welcome. Features Easter-themed songs, stories, crafts, and snacks. Indoor egg hunt while supplies last.

2. Church of Hope Helicopter Egg Drop

Date: April 4

Time Slots: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Details: Free event with registration required. For more information, click here: https://churchofhope.org/easter

3. CCTX Animal Adventure Barn Yard Bunny Bash

Date: Saturday, April 4 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Details: "Coastal Bend's cutest Easter on the farm." Three Easter egg hunts by age groups (12 and under) at 3 p.m. Food and drink vendors, carnival games, DJ, raffle, and cakewalk. Two tickets are $20, three tickets are $30, four tickets are $40. To purchase tickets, click here: https://cctxanimaladventure.com/

4. MWR Annual Spring Extravaganza

Date: April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Catalina Club at Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi

Details: Easter inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, petting zoo, arts and crafts, pictures with Easter Bunny. All adults must have security clearance to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi. For more information, call 361-961-3470.

5. South Texas Race Ranch Easter Extravaganza

Location: 6701 Old Brownsville Rd., CC, TX 78417

Date: April 4 at 7 p.m.

Details: Over 35,000 Easter eggs available for the hunt. Giveaways include bicycles, scooters, gift cards, and Easter baskets. Adults $20, kids 12 and under free. For more information, click here.

6. Hot Z 95 Easter Egg Extravaganza

Date: Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Location: 3601 Saratoga Blvd.

7. Wind Rush Courtyard Easter Hunt

Date: April 1 at 6 p.m.

Location: 4322 Kostoryz Road

Details: The Dogfather II Food truck will be on site from 5 to 8 p.m.

8. Next Fellowship Church Easter Festival

Date: April 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Location: 2029 Flour Bluff Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas, 78418



9. Easter Extravaganza at Heritage Park

Location: 1581 North Chaparral St., CC, TX

Date: Sunday, April 5

Details: Registration at 4 p.m., Easter egg hunt at 5 p.m. Hosted by Venture Church CC. Food trucks, games, and music on site.

10. Coastal Bend Farmers and Artisans Easter Craft Market

Date: April 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Asbury United Methodist Church, 7501 S. Staples near Yorktown

Details: Children's egg hunt at 12 p.m. (bring your own basket). Pictures with the Easter Bunny and face painting will be available.

11. Leal Bros Custom Paintings Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt



Location: 2621 Holly Road.

Date: April 4th, gates open at 3 p.m.

Details: The biggest Easter egg hunt in the city, fun, food, music, and more.

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