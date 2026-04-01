Family-friendly Easter events happening in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring has sprung in the Coastal Bend, and with Easter just a few days away, families across the region have no shortage of egg-citing activities to choose from.
Here are some Easter events happening throughout the area:
1. Easter Storytime
- Date: April 3 at 11 a.m.
- Location: Greenwood Library; 4044 Greenwood Dr., CC, TX 78416
- Details: Ages 0-6 welcome. Features Easter-themed songs, stories, crafts, and snacks. Indoor egg hunt while supplies last.
2. Church of Hope Helicopter Egg Drop
- Date: April 4
- Time Slots: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
- Details: Free event with registration required. For more information, click here: https://churchofhope.org/easter
3. CCTX Animal Adventure Barn Yard Bunny Bash
- Date: Saturday, April 4 from 12 to 4 p.m.
- Details: "Coastal Bend's cutest Easter on the farm." Three Easter egg hunts by age groups (12 and under) at 3 p.m. Food and drink vendors, carnival games, DJ, raffle, and cakewalk. Two tickets are $20, three tickets are $30, four tickets are $40. To purchase tickets, click here: https://cctxanimaladventure.com/
4. MWR Annual Spring Extravaganza
- Date: April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: Catalina Club at Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi
- Details: Easter inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, petting zoo, arts and crafts, pictures with Easter Bunny. All adults must have security clearance to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi. For more information, call 361-961-3470.
5. South Texas Race Ranch Easter Extravaganza
- Location: 6701 Old Brownsville Rd., CC, TX 78417
- Date: April 4 at 7 p.m.
- Details: Over 35,000 Easter eggs available for the hunt. Giveaways include bicycles, scooters, gift cards, and Easter baskets. Adults $20, kids 12 and under free. For more information, click here.
6. Hot Z 95 Easter Egg Extravaganza
- Date: Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
- Location: 3601 Saratoga Blvd.
7. Wind Rush Courtyard Easter Hunt
- Date: April 1 at 6 p.m.
- Location: 4322 Kostoryz Road
- Details: The Dogfather II Food truck will be on site from 5 to 8 p.m.
8. Next Fellowship Church Easter Festival
- Date: April 5 at 10:30 a.m.
- Location: 2029 Flour Bluff Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas, 78418
9. Easter Extravaganza at Heritage Park
- Location: 1581 North Chaparral St., CC, TX
- Date: Sunday, April 5
- Details: Registration at 4 p.m., Easter egg hunt at 5 p.m. Hosted by Venture Church CC. Food trucks, games, and music on site.
10. Coastal Bend Farmers and Artisans Easter Craft Market
- Date: April 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: Asbury United Methodist Church, 7501 S. Staples near Yorktown
- Details: Children's egg hunt at 12 p.m. (bring your own basket). Pictures with the Easter Bunny and face painting will be available.
11. Leal Bros Custom Paintings Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt
- Location: 2621 Holly Road.
- Date: April 4th, gates open at 3 p.m.
- Details: The biggest Easter egg hunt in the city, fun, food, music, and more.
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