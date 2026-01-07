Families walk out of CCISD school closure meeting after being denied chance to speak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frustrated families walked out of a Corpus Christi Independent School District community meeting Monday night after they say they weren't allowed to speak about potential school closures.

The meeting at Haas Middle School ended 20 minutes early. Famlies left after claiming their questions were being edited and they were being denied the opportunity to voice their concerns, according to a viewer who attended and shared video with KRIS 6 News.

Haas Middle School is one of seven schools CCISD is considering closing as part of its school consolidation plan.

"We will remember this... you just walked out... you don't care," one person could be heard saying in the video as families exited the meeting.

According to a flyer on the CCISD website, the district says feedback from these community meetings will inform decisions as they work to provide high-quality learning experiences for all students.

The next community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at Kostoryz Elementary at 5 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.