Families splash into Hurricane Alley on final day of the season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families braved the rain, on Sunday, to celebrate the final day of Hurricane Alley’s summer season.

The water park is closing its doors for the fall after offering free admission for grandparents with the purchase of one ticket in honor of Grandparent’s Day.

Guests floated along the lazy river, rode the surf simulator and splashed down the slides one last time before the season wrapped up.

For some families, the event was part of a birthday celebration.

“My favorite part is going down the slide and swimming and splashing,” said birthday girl CiCi Long.

"I'm excited to get on the slide too," said birthday boy, Connor Long.

Their mother, Therese Long, said Sunday was their first time visiting the water park. The family added they wanted to make the day extra special as they drive by the water park often.

“We’ve never come before and with them having fall birthdays, we wanted to have a big ‘end of summer’ bash.”

Others said the weather didn’t bother them.

“We came to ride the Shredder, that’s pretty much the only thing we do. We’re already wet, so the rain doesn’t matter to us,” one visitor said.

The park will reopen for families in April 2026.

