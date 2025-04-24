Faithful gather for memorial mass to honor Pope Francis’ legacy of humility, compassion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As solemn music filled the Corpus Christi Cathedral — a blend of Mozart and Bach carefully chosen for the moment — hundreds gathered to honor a pope whose legacy has left a lasting imprint not only on the Church but on the lives he touched.

“He loved this music,” said Alex Oldroyd, director of music. “It’s sublime — and it speaks of the eternal. It’s the perfect complement to both resurrection and suffering.”

The evening was more than a service. For many, it was a deeply personal farewell.

“One of the things that touches my heart is that he washed the feet of prisoners,” said David Guerrero, a parishioner. “That speaks volumes.”

Under Pope Francis, the Church became a place where many found renewed hope and direction. Nora Perez, another parishioner, pointed to his focus on youth and future generations.“I see what he’s done with the youth,” she said. “Look at parishes — they’re coming back to their faith. I can’t think of anything better than that… he was taking care of our future.”

As the final hymn echoed and candles were slowly extinguished, a quiet message settled over the congregation — one of gratitude. This was not just a Mass. It was a goodbye, and a thank you, for a pope who reminded the world they mattered.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!