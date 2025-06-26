CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cost of baby equipment has increased by nearly 25% since April, putting additional financial strain on new parents. The price hike is attributed to tariffs on products made in China, including essential items like car seats, cribs, high chairs, and baby monitors.

Expecting a child? Expect to pay more for some baby gear

"Whether it's clothing, equipment items or toys it all costs and when prices go up your wallet is going to feel it," said Pam Vera, store owner of Once Upon a Child.

Vera runs a children's resell shop that offers both new and gently used items at significant discounts compared to retail prices.

"If you're needing that value product you'll save money here. Sometimes half of what you would pay in the stores," Vera said.

As a mother herself, Vera understands the financial challenges parents face.

"It definitely can be super expensive," she said.

Once Upon a Child not only sells affordable items but also buys used products from families, providing them with extra income. Last year, the resell shop purchased 25,000 items and returned more than $300,000 to the community.

"We do check everything for safety recall, make sure everything is in working order," Vera said.

While the store doesn't sell used cribs or car seats due to safety concerns, they do offer new ones. However, even these items are feeling the impact of tariffs.

"There's definitely an increase because we check pricing when equipment comes in so we can base our pricing half of that. We try to price it half of current retail to sell at the store," Vera said.

The effects of the tariffs are already being felt throughout the supply chain.

"I do sell some new items as well and have already gotten price increases from my vendors from the tariffs, so we're experiencing it on both ends," Vera said.

Despite these challenges, Vera assures that prices on used items in her store, which are already about half the price of those at other retailers, won't increase.

While big-ticket baby gear might still be costly, parents can save on clothes, toys, and other essentials, allowing more room in their budget for larger purchases.

"We'd love for you to come in, check out the store, learn about us. We can definitely try to help you out," Vera said.

Once Upon a Child is open Monday-Saturday from 10-8 and Sundays 11-6. They are located at the Gulfway Shopping Center.

Lisa Trofe, Executive Director of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, warns that without immediate tariff relief, American families will continue to feel the growing financial burden of meeting their children's basic needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!