Expectant moms, new moms can get free diapers and other resources at upcoming community fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A free community resource fair this weekend aims to connect expectant and new mothers with vital health services and support in an area where nearly half of pregnant women lack adequate prenatal care.

The Success By 6 Early Childhood Coalition will host its 6th annual "Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Community Resource Fair" on Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, located at 3902 Greenwood Drive.

The event addresses a critical need in the Coastal Bend region, where 45% of pregnant women in Nueces County and 46% in San Patricio County receive late or no prenatal care — rates that climb even higher in rural areas.

"All expectant moms and dads should experience a healthy and happy pregnancy and delivery," said Sherry Peterson, Success By 6 Director at United Way of the Coastal Bend. "The Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby Community Resource Fair gathers experts and resources in one space so moms and dads can ask questions and address concerns during and after pregnancy."

More than 40 vendors will provide information about local resources, while live presentations will be led by community partners from Driscoll Children's Hospital and other organizations. The event is free and open to all families preparing for pregnancy, expectant mothers, and those with infants.

Attendees can receive: