Everhart Road construction continues; drivers to expect delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use Everhart Road or South Padre Island Drive (SPID) will want to plan ahead. Construction for ongoing water line improvements will begin Sunday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

The work marks Phase 2 of a three-phase construction plan, part of a broader $29.3 million reconstruction project on Everhart Road between SPID and Alameda Street. Of that amount, $3.4 million is dedicated to replacing aging and outdated water infrastructure at the SPID intersection to improve efficiency and reliability in the surrounding water system.

City of Corpus Christi officials say the new traffic plan is still weather-dependent, meaning additional closures or delays are possible. All businesses near the intersection will remain open throughout the project.

Motorists should prepare for notable changes to traffic flow, including:



No right turns from the SPID eastbound frontage road onto southbound Everhart Road

No left turns from the SPID westbound frontage road onto southbound Everhart Road

These changes are expected to cause delays, particularly for southbound drivers accessing Everhart Road. To help ease congestion, the city is urging drivers to avoid the intersection when possible and consider alternate paths:



Expect heavy delays for southbound travel on Everhart Road near SPID

Eastbound SPID frontage drivers should consider turning early onto Flynn Parkway or Embassy Drive

Westbound SPID frontage drivers should anticipate slower travel approaching the Everhart intersection

Phase 2 will continue into early next year, with overall construction expected to finish by March 2026.

