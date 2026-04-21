Earth Day 2026: Coastal Bend celebrates our planet with community events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As April 21st marks Earth Day 2026, communities across the Coastal Bend are coming together to honor our planet and promote environmental awareness.

Earth Day, first celebrated in 1970, has grown into a global movement mobilizing millions of people to take action for environmental protection. From reducing plastic waste to supporting sustainable agriculture, this annual observance encourages individuals and communities to make meaningful changes that benefit our planet's health.

In Corpus Christi and surrounding areas, local organizations, businesses, and community groups have organized a diverse array of Earth Day events that blend environmental consciousness with community engagement. These celebrations offer opportunities for residents to learn about sustainability, connect with nature, and support local initiatives that make a positive environmental impact.

Earth Day Events in the Coastal Bend

1) Book and Plant Swap at The Cookie Plot Books - Join Tiffany Monica Bates for a wonderful evening combining two beloved elements: plants and books. This unique swap event encourages community members to bring a plant and a book to share with others, creating connections while promoting both literacy and green living. Location: 5830 McArdle Rd Ste 11, Corpus Christi, TX; Event starts at 6:30 p.m.

2) Grow Local Farmers' Market Earth Day Celebration - Celebrate the land, farmers, and community at this special Earth Day Market at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. The first 100 adults receive a FREE $5 Grow Buck to spend on fresh goods. Features include live music by Joseph Martinez, food trucks (The Coastal Press and Lemon Shakers), a cooking demo by Chef Sarah Flores with free samples starting at 6 PM, seed planting activities, and family art time from 5-7 PM. SNAP benefits are accepted with Double Up Food Bucks, doubling SNAP dollars up to $30. Location: Art Center at 100 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX; Event starts at 5:00 pm (3-hour duration)

3) Moms in Motion Walk + Playdate - Join this weekly Wednesday walk for mothers to move, connect, and build community. Participants meet in front of Cole Park Pier before starting the trail walk together. Location: Cole Park, 1526 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX; Event starts at 9:30 a.m.

4) Coastal Bend Blood Center Platelet Drive - Give life and help it grow this Earth Day by donating platelets, which have a shelf life of just 7 days and are needed daily by local patients. The first 10 platelet donors will receive a hanging basket donated by Turner's Gardenland. Location: 209 N. Padre Island, CC, TX 78406; Event runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5) Earth Day Paint and Sip - Hosted by Aransas Pass Nutrition and Ingleside Nutrition, this creative Earth Day celebration combines pottery painting with loaded tea sipping in a fun, relaxing atmosphere perfect for groups or solo participants. Location: Aransas Pass Nutrition: 301 S. Commercial St., Aransas Pass, TX. Event starts at 5:30 pm

6) Bloom Where You Are Planted Floral Arranging Event - Guest host LaToya Rodriguez of Rose Soiree leads this women-only event featuring fresh flower arranging and "Petal Prompts" for personal reflection on growth and resilience. Light snacks and wine provided. Registration required. Location: Wet Silver Boudoir Studio, 6702 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX; Event runs 5:30-7:30 pm; Register here: April: Bloom Where You Are Planted - WET SILVER BOUDOIR

7) Ocean Soul - National Geographic Explorer and Nikon Representative Brian Skerry will host an immersive storytelling presentation, showcasing the beauty and fragility of our oceans through stunning photography and conservation messaging. Location: Texas A&M University- CC Performing Arts Center: 6300 Ocean Drive, CC, TX 78412; Event starts at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here: Tix - Ticket Sales - Event Details

8) Earth Day STEM Celebration at Keach Family Library - Celebrate Earth Day with hands-on science experiments, including creating earth images using baking soda, vinegar, and food coloring for colorful, fizzy reactions. Earth Day-themed STEM activities and crafts available for children ages 4 and up. Location: 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380; Event starts at 5:30 p.m.

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