Early voting continues in Nueces County for the November state constitutional amendment election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We are in the final week for early voting in the Texas constitutional amendment election.

There are 17 proposed amendments to the state's constitution on the ballot, along with local races in counties across the state, including right here in the Coastal Bend. The early voting period ends this coming Friday, Oct. 31. You'll have one more chance to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Since early voting began last Monday, just over 4,300 early ballots have been cast. Early voting continues for the November state constitutional amendment election, but turnout remains low in Nueces County.

For more information on those races, voters can visit kristv.com for the election guide.

