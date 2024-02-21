Early voting begins in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Tuesday kicked off early voting in the Texas Primary Election. Voters lined the first floor of the Nueces County Courthouse to cast their ballot. The Primary Election is the nominating process for both Democratic and Republican candidates. Whoever wins in the primaries will be the official candidate in November.

Every voter who is registered can vote in the primary, regardless of their preferred political party. Kara Sands, the Nueces County Clerk, emphasized that people can only vote in one party's primary.

"Most people just vote in the general," Sands said. "They know they vote for a Republican in this office or Democrat for this office. But when you vote in the primary, you have to pick a party because they're two separate ballots."

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,000 voters casted their ballots in Nueces County—- a combination of over 800 in person ballots and several hundred mail in ballots.

"It looks like we're kind of on track, about to go with the same as 2022 and in 2020," Sands said."It always picks up the second week of early voting. So remember you have two weeks of early voting. It really picks up that second week."

If you're looking to vote by mail, remember you must be qualified as disabled or be 65 years or older. Sands added that there will also be new equipment at the polls to help voters verify their choices.

"When you go in, you're going to be given a piece of ballot paper. You are going to enter that into the machine after your access code. You're going to vote, hit print, it's going to come back out to you. Then you go to the scanner and you have to scan the ballot into the scanner," Sands said.

Those who casted their ballots early said early voting is mainly for convenience but also having the chance to include their voice.

"I like to get it done early and in case there's long lines or something else happens," voter, Charlie Alegria, said.

"My niece brought me and it's convenient for me because I don't drive anymore," added Maria Garcia.

"Oh I can't imagine not voting," voter David Bright said. "I can't imagine not stating a preference. I think if you're going to complain about what's going on, you should do what you can to come and vote."

Early voting ends March 1, and if you're mailing in your ballot, you have until February 23. Election Day offically begins March 5.

Here is a list of the Nueces County 2024 Democratic and Republican Joint Primary Election Early Voting Locations.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.