Early voting begins for the statewide March primaries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting has begun for the March primary elections in Nueces County, giving voters the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the official election day.

The early voting period runs through Friday, Feb. 27, with primary election day scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.

Nueces County offers more than a dozen locations where residents can vote early. One of the available sites is the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle Road. Voters can also cast early ballots at the Nueces County Courthouse.

For a complete list of early voting locations and information about the candidates, voters can visit the KRIS 6 election page online.

