Early voting begins for Texas primary runoff election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting is underway for the Texas primary runoff elections, with polls open through Friday, May 22.

Voters who miss the early voting period will have one final opportunity to cast their ballots on Primary Runoff Election Day, Tuesday, May 26.

Several key races are on the ballot this cycle.

In the Republican primary, incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn faces Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The winner of that race will go up against James Talarico, who won the March Democratic -primary.

Also on the Republican ballot is the race for Texas attorney general between Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton.

On the Democratic side, Nathan Johnson and Joe Jaworski are both hoping to advance to the November general election. The winner of that runoff will face the winner of the Roy/Middleton runoff.

The Democratic primary runoff ballot also includes the race for Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 2, between Isabel Noyola Martin and incumbent Joe A. Gonzalez.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!