Early voter turnout eclipses 2022 numbers so far

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for the March primaries continues in Nueces County with impressive turnout numbers that far exceed previous election cycles.

As of Wednesday, just over 4,600 in-person ballots have been cast in Nueces County. During that same time period in the 2022 primary election, only 443 people had voted early.

The voting breaks down by party affiliation with 2,510 Nueces County residents casting in-person early ballots in Democratic primary races. In the Republican primary races, the number is 2,258.

Early voting ends on Friday, February 27. Primary Election Day is March 3.

