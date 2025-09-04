Driver crashes into West Oso ISD school bus following medical episode Thursday morning

Students at West Oso Elementary were not harmed after a driver experiencing a medical emergency crashed into their school bus Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. when a woman had a medical emergency while driving and struck the school bus carrying students on the 1500 block of Cliff Maus Drive, according to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Police have not released additional information about the driver's condition or the nature of the medical emergency, although they say one person was taken to the hospital. Police say this remains an investigation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!