Driver cited after CCPD officer in Enduro Unit was struck Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department briefly shut down Lipan Street from Comanche Street to North Tancahua Street on Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. after a crash involving a CCPD officer.

According to a CCPD Captain at the scene, an officer in the Enduro Unit was traveling westbound on Lipan, just past Carancahua Street, when a driver pulling out of her private driveway did not see the officer and struck him.

"He's got some minor injuries to his leg, and he's been transported to the local hospital, and he should be fine," said CCPD officials.

Police say the driver who struck the officer is being cited for failure to yield from a private drive.