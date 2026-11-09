Driver, 18, killed in rollover crash on Saratoga Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An 18-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash on Saratoga Boulevard over the weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The crash involved one vehicle and it occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Saratoga Boulevard.

Police said the driver, identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office as Adam Rodriguez, was heading eastbound when his vehicle struck a curb and rolled over.

According to police, Rodriguez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His family was notified of the incident.

The crash is under investigation.