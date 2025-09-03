Drive blinded by sun when pedestrian was struck on Ruth Ave Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An elderly man was taken to a local hospital following being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to traffic investigators from the Corpus Christi Police Department, the driver of a vehicle was blinded by the sun and struck the elderly man as he was crossing the 2700 block of Ruth Avenue.

Police say the elderly man suffered road rash but did not sustain any major injuries.

The driver was not cited because the elderly man was not using a crosswalk at the time he was hit by the vehicle.