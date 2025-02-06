Driscoll Children Hospital debuts new state-of-the-art Patient Playground

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital debuted its new Patient Playground on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The state-of-the-art playground is specifically for the kiddos who are staying in the hospital. Construction and engineering company Kiewit donated more than $250,000.

Manuel Venegas

"It brings some color to them," Childlife specialist Mary Sixta said. "A place they can get outside of the hospital and outside of their room. Feel the sunshine and feel the air it's a wonderful thing."

Manuel Venegas

Driscoll, with the help of Kiewit, also plans to expand mental health services in schools in San Patricio County.