Young entrepreneurs showcase business skills at Kids Biz Bash in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young entrepreneurs were in the spotlight as kids showcased their business skills at Kids Biz Bash.

The event is an opportunity for kids who have businesses or business projects to show off their business skills, creativity and hustle. Kids sold homemade lemonade, hand-crafted bracelets, woodwork, food and more.

KRIS 6 talked to some kids at the event, who say they're happy to be there to make some extra cash and demonstrate their skills to the public.

"I am glad that I get the chance to make some money," said one young entrepreneur. "We can all do with some extra cash, so."

The event ran from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Heritage Park downtown.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

