World-class sailing championship returns to Corpus Christi Bay with international competitors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sailors from across the United States and around the world have descended on Corpus Christi Bay for the U.S. Multi-Hull Championship races, bringing a colorful fleet of small sailboats to Magee Beach.

The Corpus Christi Yacht Club is hosting the prestigious competition, which features participants from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Australia, and England, alongside sailors from across the country.

The championship last visited Corpus Christi in 2021, but organizers were so impressed with the location that they decided to bring the races back this year.

KRIS 6 News

"Here we are in 2025. We broke the previous record because it's just an amazing place to come. Corpus Christi is awesome. We love it here. It's always windy right. It's always windy," Williams said.

Racing continues daily through Friday from approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The actual competition takes place out in the bay, so spectators may want to bring binoculars for the best viewing experience.

