What you didn't know you needed; The vehicle checklist for winter-shy South Texans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There’s a big chill on the way, but be sure to chill out on the road. Coastal Bend neighbors aren’t used to driving in icy conditions, which is why mechanic Jeff Morales with T&A Body Shop off Staples shared some tips and tricks for drivers.

Morales recommended making sure all the basic maintenance is in good condition. As simple as that sounds, it’s important.

“You want to make sure you have a full tank of gas right up in there,” Morales said.

The gas is the first quick check. It’s quick and prevents drivers from getting stranded out in the cold. Next, check the oil and there’s an easy way to do that.

“You have your dip stick right in here. Make sure you have plenty of oil right there. Right there in between the marks is how you know,” Morales said.

Car batteries should also be in good condition and not have any corrosion. Same with windshield wipers. Make sure windshield wipers are working properly and are not cracked.

One of the most important things to check as temperatures drop are tires. Some drivers might get low tire pressure notifications because the weather is dropping. Some experts recommend offsetting the tire pressure by five lbs more during colder temperatures, however Morales said it’s not needed in South Texas if temperatures decide to raise again a week later.

Instead, he recommends to make sure they are properly inflated, but to really pay attention to the tread more by using the penny trick.

“It should be hidden. It should be hidden inside the tread,” Morales said.

Place your penny upside down. If you can see the top Lincoln’s head, your tires are dead.

And after you run through your checklist, your next check should be your own driving.

Driving instructor Carlos Gonzalez with Texas Driving School recommended not going out to drive at all. But if you do for whatever reason needed, keep a good following distance from the car in front of you.

“Always have a gap, and increase that gap under bad conditions,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said to be careful for ice on the roads. He said the ice is worse in shadier areas like underpasses.

“It is the most dangerous to drive in icy conditions. Sometimes it’s so transparent you don’t see it,” Morales said.

If drivers do hit some ice, don’t panic.

“Stay calm and collected. Don’t hit the brakes hard. Do not make any sudden moves on the steering wheel,” Morales said.

One final tip that most forget about is to check for animals or pets under the hood.

“In the morning open up your hood, check inside because sometimes in the evening they do like to come up in there and they will get caught up and there can be bad outcomes from that,” Morales said.

It’s recommended to take care of all these things now before temperatures drop even more to make sure drivers are safe wherever the road may take them.

“Don’t be in a hurry. Don’t be in a rush to get where you’re going because you might not get there,” Gonzalez said.

T&A Body Shop would like to dedicate this story to Morales’s cousin Brian Coronado who passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14. Coronado was known to be a car lover and enthusiast, always encouraging everyone to travel safe.

