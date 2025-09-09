Warrant Resolution Month at Corpus Christi Municipal Court underway throughout September

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi Municipal Court launched Warrant Resolution Month on September 1, providing residents with an opportunity to address outstanding ticket violations without the threat of being arrested.

Throughout the entire month of September, individuals with active warrants for traffic citations, code enforcement violations, Class "C" misdemeanor violations, and parking violations can resolve their cases through multiple convenient options.

Residents have several convenient options to address their outstanding warrants:

In-Person Appearances

Municipal Court: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays until 7:00 p.m.

Community Court: Saturday, September 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Janet F. Harte Public Library, 2629 Waldron Road

Online and Phone Options