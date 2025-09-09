Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiDowntown

Actions

Warrant Resolution Month at Corpus Christi Municipal Court underway throughout September

The City of Corpus Christi’s Municipal Court kicked off Warrant Resolution Month on September 1.
Warrant Resolution Month at Corpus Christi Municipal Court underway throughout September
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi Municipal Court launched Warrant Resolution Month on September 1, providing residents with an opportunity to address outstanding ticket violations without the threat of being arrested.

Throughout the entire month of September, individuals with active warrants for traffic citations, code enforcement violations, Class "C" misdemeanor violations, and parking violations can resolve their cases through multiple convenient options.

Warrant Resolution Month at Corpus Christi Municipal Court underway throughout September

Residents have several convenient options to address their outstanding warrants:

In-Person Appearances

  • Municipal Court: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays until 7:00 p.m.
  • Community Court: Saturday, September 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Janet F. Harte Public Library, 2629 Waldron Road

Online and Phone Options

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Running Dry