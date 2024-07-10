Visit Corpus Christi and City of Corpus Christi announce CCMe Impact Week initiative

Visit Corpus Christi along with the City of Coprus Christi announced a new initiative called CCMe Impact Week on Wednesday.

This initiative promotes supporting local businesses who may be struggling during hurricane season.

If you shop, dine, or play local in Corpus Christi this week, post a picture to VisitCorpusChristi.com for a chance to win a drawing.

Visit Corpus Christi, in collaboration with The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and the City of Corpus Christi’s Mayor announced CCMe Impact Week: Experience Your City on Wednesday, July 10.

CCMe Impact Week is an initiative aimed at encouraging Corpus Christi locals to dine, shop, and play locally after Tropical Storm Alberto and Hurricane Beryl made them close their doors for some time during the beginning of summer. This caused many small businesses to have slower than normal business days.

“Typically during the summer time, we’re very busy, and a lot of the businesses rely on the summer business, but when we have two storms like this, it really hurts them. And so we’re just looking for ways to support our small businesses," President and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi Brett Oetting said.

Visit Corpus Christi, in collaboration with The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and leaders from the City of Corpus Christi, hosted a press conference in front of the Corpus Christi Visitor Information Center on Wednesday to announce the initiative.

“So, whereas the City of Corpus Christi, Visit Corpus Christi, and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce is launching CCMe Impact Week, Experience Your City, an initiative designed to support and revitalize our local community, and whereas the recent early storms have disrupted the beginning of our summer season," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

Businesses all over Corpus Christi suffered loss of revenue during these two storms, and its only just the beginning of storm season. One of the businesses that boarded up their doors ahead of both Tropical Storm Alberto and Hurricane Beryl is Coastline Properties on Padre Island.

“Even though we’re ten feet above sea level at our location, it was noted that the surge might be pretty hefty, and we were just, again, being safe than sorry," Cheri Sperling, the owner of Coastline Properties said.

Visit Corpus Christi is still calculating the exact amount of revenue lost from businesses boarding up from Beryl.

“As of today what we do know is the weekend was down 30% in overnight hotel rooms, versus the same weekend last year. So, it was a significant drop and obviously when you have 30% less visitors staying overnight, they’re not eating in restaurants," Oetting said.

If you eat, shop, or play local during CCMe Impact Week: Experience Your City, snap a picture and post it to this websiteto be entered into a drawing to win $125 gift cards to local restaurants and attractions of your choice.

