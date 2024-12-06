Update to Harbor Bridge inspection lane closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The annual inspection of the Harbor Bridge is moving along faster than expected, according to a press release from TxDOT. A revised schedule estimates that the inspection and lane closures may end on Monday afternoon instead of Thursday as previously reported, weather permitting.

The updated schedule is as follows:

Friday through Sunday, December 8: US 181 southbound right and center lanes closed

Monday, December 9: US 181 northbound right and center lanes closed

The closures are scheduled each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All lanes in the opposite direction of the closures will be open to traffic.

As always, drivers are urged to find alternate routes and to expect delays during the lane closures as extra travel time will be needed.

