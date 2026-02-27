Two brothers protest outside Port of Corpus Christi ahead of Trump visit, demanding Epstein files be released

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two Corpus Christi brothers showed up outside the Port of Corpus Christi Authority on Friday ahead of President Donald Trump's visit, holding signs and calling on him to fully release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The men carried signs reading "Release the Files" and "If You Care About Kids, Release the Files."

One of the brothers, Noe Villarreal, said the issue transcends politics.

"I've seen children crying, screaming, and nobody's standing up. Nobody's outraged," Villarreal said. "It's not between Democrat or Republican. It's not between left or right. I voted Trump. Mr. President, if you're innocent, release these files. Hold everybody accountable on these files."

His brother, a Corpus Christi native, said his motivation for showing up was personal.

"I have children of my own, and I know how I would feel if I was that family that's missing their child that ended up on this island and they're not getting any answers or any help," he said. "So I'm being the voice for them children that are missing."

He added the demonstration wasn't about party lines.

"It ain't about left, it ain't about right. It's not about politics at this point anymore. It's about what's happening to our children," he said.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, President Donald Trump is set to visit the Port of Corpus Christi on Friday to deliver remarks focused on the economy and his administration's push for expanded domestic energy production, just days before the primary election.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a cargo dock at the Port of Corpus Christi, 400 Harbor Drive, a major hub for U.S. energy exports. The visit comes as the state's Republican Senate primary heats up ahead of the March 3 election.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is eager to make the trip.

"President Trump looks forward to returning to the great State of Texas next week to discuss the economy and tout his 'Drill Baby Drill' agenda," Leavitt said.