The Watergarden Fountain will be closed this week for repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has temporarily closed the Watergarden fountain for essential repairs.

The downtown water feature at 1901 N. Shoreline closed on Sunday, April 13, and will remain closed through Saturday, April 19, weather permitting.

According to city officials, several fountain components have failed but remain under warranty until May. The scheduled repairs aim to replace these parts before the warranty expires, protecting taxpayer dollars.

Fulton Construction, the contractor handling the project, will begin work next week. The repair process requires completely draining the fountain this past weekend to ensure all components are dry before work begins.

KRIS 6 News

The fountain has already been operating at a reduced capacity due to drought conditions. Since December 2024, the Watergarden has been running on a single pump for circulation, and the water has been treated with an evaporation inhibitor to minimize water usage.

Once repairs are completed, the Watergarden will need to be refilled with approximately 43,000 gallons of water. Officials note that the structure cannot remain dry as this could damage mechanical components. Due to public health considerations, treated municipal water rather than effluent water will be used for refilling.

This story was reported by a press release and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

