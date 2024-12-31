The one New Year’s Resolution we're all guilty of making at some point

There’s one New Year resolution neighbors here year after year: “I want to get active.”

CEO of Amistad Health Dr. Eric Baggerman gave some advice to those hoping to make that their New Year goal in 2025.

“I’ve certainly heard the I’m going to workout this year, and I’ve been one of those too. I’m going to workout this year. Starts off good then there’s a few pitfalls that hold us up,” Baggerman said.

We're all guilty of it, but not all of us stick to it. You miss a day, then another, and another. Dr. Baggerman said maybe its because some start to do too much right out of the gate.

Does this sound familiar?

“Your body aches the next day and we're not going to enjoy it. It hurts while we do it and we’re not going to enjoy it. Our body giving us pain is telling us something,” Dr. Baggerman said.

To stick to your New Years resolution, pick a workout routine that fits your physical level and gives you joy.

“Walking so that way one day I can run again,” Chiara Mattaloni said.

Mattaloni was an athlete growing up and stayed working out consistently after graduating. She loves running, but injured herself while doing so. She didn’t let that stop her. In fact, she’s already getting an early start towards her New Year goal.

“I’m training for a half marathon right now so I’m trying to find a balance right now,” Mattaloni said.

Before beginning exercise, start by stretching and doing some light warm ups. Remember, it’s not the same body you had when you were younger. Don’t try to force it.

“My goal is to lay out that long term plan so my body can get there as I go,” Dr. Baggerman said.

There's also a social benefit to exercising. Take it from your own neighbors.

“It’s so good for my mental clarity. I love being outside and I’ve got to meet some really cool friends and really cool people through running,” Mattaloni said.

“It’s important to get outside, get fresh air and make friends. I don’t want them to be scared of people. They don’t go to school yet so this is our time where we meet new people,” mother Randi Longoria said.

Dr. Baggerman said if you’re schedule allows, exercise in the morning. It’s a great way to start the day.

“It’ll get all these endorphins going. Our mind works better. We're more focused,” Dr. Baggerman said.

Also, avoid working out during the last two hours of your day. It’ll make going to bed even more difficult.

There's also no one way to exercise. It's not just about lifting weights and gym time. People wanting to get active can also do so by walking, running, skating, taking a class or even taking on a new hobby like playing tennis, pickleball or other sports.

“Find something that works that you can stick with. And if it doesn't work, don’t give up. Just tweak it a little bit so you can continue to make that sustainable change in your health,” Dr. Baggerman said.

By the time you know it, you'll be sleeping better, feeling happier and overall living a better life. So this New Year, don’t give yourself more than you can chew. As the saying goes, all good things take time. Just stay consistent, motivated and you can do it.

