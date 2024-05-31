The 2024 Bay Jammin Concert Series returns to Cole Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — You've always got something to do on Thursday evenings in summer with the Bay Jammin Concert Series going on. Previous years have always been a great time and this year's lineup is no exception. From classic rock to blues to funk to the greatest Pink Floyd cover band ever, they've got it all covered.

Shows take place every Thursday, June 6 through August 22 from 7:30 pm - 10 pm at the Cole Park Amphitheater. And as always, it's free to the public and perfect for the whole family!

Bring chairs, a picnic, and sit on the lawn. Let the vibes flow through.

Any Colour You Like

___________________________________

Bay Jammin Concert Series 2024 Schedule

June 6

Cruise Control

Raul Ayala

June 13

Triptonite

Chainlinkes

June 20

The Palacios Brothers

The East & The Crow

June 27

Aloha Dave & The Tourists

John Cortez Band

July 4

Jam Council

Heavy Soul

Young Klassics

(Watch the fireworks from Cole Park)

July 11

Another Level

Trisum

July 18

Vallejo

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers

July 25

Any Colour You Like

Us

_____________________________

August 1

Whiskey Down

Mantel Jennings

August 8

Madani Radar

18 Hours

August 15

Coastal Bend Sound in the Round

Independent Thieves

CC Singer-Songwriters

August 22

Coastal Bend Big Band: DMC, TAMUCC, TAMUK

