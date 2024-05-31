Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiDowntown

Actions

The 2024 Bay Jammin Concert Series returns to Cole Park

BayJammin.jpg
Any Colour You Like
BayJammin.jpg
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 11:21:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — You've always got something to do on Thursday evenings in summer with the Bay Jammin Concert Series going on. Previous years have always been a great time and this year's lineup is no exception. From classic rock to blues to funk to the greatest Pink Floyd cover band ever, they've got it all covered.

Shows take place every Thursday, June 6 through August 22 from 7:30 pm - 10 pm at the Cole Park Amphitheater. And as always, it's free to the public and perfect for the whole family!

Bring chairs, a picnic, and sit on the lawn. Let the vibes flow through.

BayJammin2.jpg

___________________________________

Bay Jammin Concert Series 2024 Schedule

June 6
Cruise Control
Raul Ayala

June 13
Triptonite
Chainlinkes

June 20
The Palacios Brothers
The East & The Crow

June 27
Aloha Dave & The Tourists
John Cortez Band

July 4
Jam Council
Heavy Soul
Young Klassics
(Watch the fireworks from Cole Park)

July 11
Another Level
Trisum

July 18
Vallejo
Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers

July 25
Any Colour You Like
Us

_____________________________

August 1
Whiskey Down
Mantel Jennings

August 8
Madani Radar
18 Hours

August 15
Coastal Bend Sound in the Round
Independent Thieves
CC Singer-Songwriters

August 22
Coastal Bend Big Band: DMC, TAMUCC, TAMUK

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AAPI Heritage Month