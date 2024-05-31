The 2024 Bay Jammin Concert Series returns to Cole Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — You've always got something to do on Thursday evenings in summer with the Bay Jammin Concert Series going on. Previous years have always been a great time and this year's lineup is no exception. From classic rock to blues to funk to the greatest Pink Floyd cover band ever, they've got it all covered.
Shows take place every Thursday, June 6 through August 22 from 7:30 pm - 10 pm at the Cole Park Amphitheater. And as always, it's free to the public and perfect for the whole family!
Bring chairs, a picnic, and sit on the lawn. Let the vibes flow through.
___________________________________
Bay Jammin Concert Series 2024 Schedule
June 6
Cruise Control
Raul Ayala
June 13
Triptonite
Chainlinkes
June 20
The Palacios Brothers
The East & The Crow
June 27
Aloha Dave & The Tourists
John Cortez Band
July 4
Jam Council
Heavy Soul
Young Klassics
(Watch the fireworks from Cole Park)
July 11
Another Level
Trisum
July 18
Vallejo
Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers
July 25
Any Colour You Like
Us
_____________________________
August 1
Whiskey Down
Mantel Jennings
August 8
Madani Radar
18 Hours
August 15
Coastal Bend Sound in the Round
Independent Thieves
CC Singer-Songwriters
August 22
Coastal Bend Big Band: DMC, TAMUCC, TAMUK
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.