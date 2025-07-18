Taylor Street construction begins July 21, closures through October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Utility and street improvements on Taylor Street will begin Monday, July 21, with lane closures between North Lower Broadway Street and North Water Street in effect through October.

One-way traffic will be allowed in the area while crews complete utility improvements and asphalt resurfacing.

The City of Corpus Christi plans to complete the construction in phases, keeping other sections of Taylor Street open to traffic throughout the project.

Construction phases will include:

Lower Broadway Street to Mesquite Street (Westbound)

Mesquite Street to Chaparral Street (Westbound)

Lower Broadway Street to Mesquite Street (Eastbound)

Mesquite Street to Chaparral Street (Eastbound)

Chaparral Street to Water Street (Westbound)

Taylor Street / Water Street intersection

Chaparral Street to Water Street (Eastbound)

Taylor Street / Water Street intersection

Safety remains a top priority, and motorists traveling through this area must follow the posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone. Detours will be marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow.

The City of Corpus Christi is committed to projects that maintain or improve streets and infrastructure for every city resident, business, and visitor.

