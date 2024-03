If you find yourself Downtown on Saturday you might hear a sound in the air you don't hear very often. That would be the sound of bagpipes and drums. Follow it and you'll find the 11th Annual St. Paddy's Day Festivalput on by Cassidy's Irish Pub.

The event celebrates all things Irish. Visitors can enjoy all-day live music with 12 bands on two stages, Celtic Dancers from the Gildea School of Irish Dance, Pipes and Drums from Silver Thistle, 12 food trucks, 30+ vendors, a kid's zone and more!