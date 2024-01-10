So that was Christmas...

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A work crew started the process of taking down the 58-foot tall Christmas Tree that's been on display since early December in Water's Edge Park on Shoreline Drive on Tuesday.

If you think taking down your tree is a chore, you might want to think again.

A member of the crew said that it would take 3 to 4 days to take the tree down and yes, they will break some ornaments. Over 10,000 zip ties were used to keep this tree up.

The tree will be stored at the Ortiz Center and will be back in place next December.

KRIS 6 News

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.