CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — The 2025 Texas state conference for SkillsUSA took place at Corpus Christi this year. It began on Wednesday, April 2 and goes until Saturday, April 5 at the American Bank Center.

SkillsUSA Conference is back at the Coastal Bend

If you've noticed different school buses going around the Coastal Bend, that's because there are about 200 schools from all over the state gathered here. Over 7,000 students are putting their trade skills to the test to see if they can make it to nationals.

I leave in awe,” Hannah Sophia Castillo, a high school student from Dallas, said. “Like I never leave not wanting to come back and I think it's just because I'm so filled with all the different competitions SkillsUSA offers.”

Castillo said she hopes to become a court reporter in the future. She has participated in the conference for 3 years and has gained important skills that prepare her for the next step.

“I’ve learned how to be very professional which is required to be in the court system,” Castillo said. “Professionalism is something employers definitely look for.”

Castillo said it is also learning how to work.

“Serving as a state officer has taught me the many things of being on the team and how to be an effective leader,” Castillos said. “So, I do hope to apply those skills and to apply them in my future job”

But there is more than just skills students can gain from being participants in SkillsUSA.

Caleb Gonzales, a senior high school student from Grand Prairie, told neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina, that he plans to be a part of a baking program during university. After being a member for four years in SkillsUSA, he was able to apply what he learned into real life and was awarded enough money through the competitions to be able to pay off school.

“Students who compete in these competitions get incredible scholarships and opportunities,” Gonzales said. “Even business owners hire students on the spot here because of the amazing talent they show in their competitions.”

According to Castillo, there are about 60 pathways offered in SkillsUSA that can help students find their passion. Some of the pathways are: health science, engineering, robotics, criminal justice, culinary arts, welding, constructions and manufacturing.

SkillsUSA Texas Chair Director, David Lanman said it gives students a place to feel like they belong somewhere.

“Skills USA provides that opportunity to be really good and show people they are really good at it,” Lanman said. “(It) gives them that support to grow to be even better.”

Since 2004, SkillsUSA has hosted their state level competition at Corpus Christi.

“It’s really nice to see the next generation of students that will go above and beyond afterwards after my term to do great incredible things here in Texas,” Gonzales said.

Lanman encourages previous alumni of SkillsUSA to come back to a conference to be able to assist and help current members.

“Be a volunteer to judge or take on that role and pay it forward, so that the students today can see that the payoff is really what we're telling them it is,” Lanman said.

After the conference is over, about 500 students head to the national competition in June 2025 at Atlanta, Georgia.

SkillsUSA said they plan to return to the American Bank Center again next year for their State Conference.