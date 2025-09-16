Signage change at Hilliard Center proves more challenging than expected

The American Bank Center officially became the Hilliard Center just over two weeks ago, but changing the exterior signage is proving to be more complicated than anticipated.

A crew began working on the outdoor name change around 7 a.m. Monday, but progress has been slow due to mechanical difficulties.

KRIS 6 News

When I checked on their progress around mid-morning, workers had only managed to remove the letter "A" from the building's exterior signage. The crew was experiencing mechanical issues with the lift they were using for the project.

There is no word yet on when workers will finish removing the old American Bank Center name and complete the installation of the new Hilliard Center signage.

