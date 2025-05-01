Proposed House Bill aimed at protecting and promoting breastfeeding in the workplace

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last year, Texas saw around 400,000 newborn babies. Most of them will start out receiving breast milk. But after just three months, the number of babies getting those nutrients drops significantly.

House Bill proposed aimed at protecting and promoting breastfeeding in the workplace

A house bill that's meant to support breastfeeding and reduce barriers here in Texas continues to make its way through the legislature and has support from all across the state.

It’s an unfortunate truth you hear from many new breastfeeding moms.

“We’re nervous about advocating for ourselves and for our rights to provide this milk for our babies,” Breastfeeding Educator Lead and Marketing Manager for My Pure Delivery Jessica Katrompas said.

Katrompas became a mom eleven years ago and found breastfeeding to be a challenge without proper prior education. Now, she dedicates a part of herself to helping other new moms navigate their bodies and work with them to benefit both the mother and her baby.

She’s worked at My Pure Delivery for nine years. It’s a lactation clinic that educates families through classes and support groups.

“We see thousand of moms every year,” Katrompas said.

But the moms they see have similar struggles after delivery.

“About 83% of moms will start off breastfeeding and then by three months the amount of babies being breastfed is down to about 55-50%,” Katrompas said.

Katrompas said there’s many reasons for the drop, but a big one is the lack of workplace support and societal support.

“Moms are very nervous about breastfeeding in public. Not only for the judgment they feel they might receive but also the self awareness. Breast in our society are very sexualized, so when it comes to feeding a baby, people get very upset about it sometimes,” Katrompas said.

That’s where House Bill 1127 comes in and is working to address. Introduced by District 38 Representative Erin Gamez, the bill is aimed at not only protecting, but promoting a woman’s right to breastfeed and pump in the workplace.

“I think there’s this pervasive idea that if a mother chooses to go back to work she should give up breastfeeding because that’s what makes it easier for everyone else. It makes it easier for her productivity during the day and more comfortable for everyone else in the office,” Katrompas said.

She added that she loves the bill because it places the priority on the health of our future generations in a way that supports the mothers who have chosen to do this work.

“They shouldn’t be limited by their necessity or decision to pursue a career while also being a mother,” Katrompas said.

Katrompas said if the bill passes, she hopes it also increases education about breastfeeding benefits for employers.

“All of this comes down to the health of our babies. It’s giving our babies the best start in life. It’s giving them the opportunity to have better health. It can protect the mother from chronic disease later in her life, it increases the quality of the maternal-child bond, that’s good for mental health. It’s shown to reduce post-postpartum depression,” Katrompas said.

Because it’s not just about diving right back into work. It’s about protecting the mother and her baby now, and in the future.

So far the bill has been introduced and given a number and is now waiting to be scheduled for a committee meeting.

My Pure Delivery offers virtual services with classes online and live-streamed. They are also the first lactation business in Texas to become a network with an insurance company, reducing cost barriers to get families help. For more information on My Pure Delivery, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.