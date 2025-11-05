Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree Lighting marks the start of the Holidays in Downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Port of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (CCDMD) are preparing to kick off the holiday season with the return of the 6th annual Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The opening celebration for CCDMD's 2025 Holiday Series will take place during November's First Friday ArtWalk on Friday, November 7, in Artesian Park. ArtWalk programming begins at 6:00 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

This year marks a special milestone as the Port Holiday Tree will be displayed in Artesian Park for the first time, thanks to the longstanding partnership between CCDMD and the Port of Corpus Christi. The impressive 18-foot-tall tree features nearly 700 lights and an estimated 175 ornaments, and will remain lit up throughout November and December.

"The Port of Corpus Christi is proud to partner with the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District to bring the 2025 Port Holiday Tree to life in the historic Artesian Park," said Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi. "The holiday season is a time to embrace unity, gratitude and joy — and we are honored to help provide a place that nurtures those values as families make lasting memories together."

GET INVOLVED

Mayor’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest Business Sign up form: https://forms.gle/2QMQKJ3HNHjXCLJ69 [forms.gle]

The Illuminated Boat Parade Boat Sign up form: https://forms.gle/318aK14mLBr3AUkw6 [forms.gle]

CCDMD