CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting on Monday, the barge dock parking lot located in front of the American Bank Center will be closed for maintenance and repairs.

The city issued a press release on Friday saying that the popular fishing spot would remain closed until the expected completion date, which is said to be March 28th.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department says all barge dock access will be closed.

City of Corpus Christi

