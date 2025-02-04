Nueces Co. grand jury indicts Corpus Christi man accused of killing mother of three

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 22-year-old Corpus Christi man has been indicted in the murder of a 25-year-old mother of three.

According to online court documents, on Jan. 15, a Nueces County grand jury decided there was enough evidence to move forward with 22-year-old Devaughan Marquise Williams' case.

Corpus Christi Police said on Sept. 6, 2024, Williams shot and killed 25-year-old Kiara Smith in a home on the 1100 block of Green Earth Drive off Navigation Boulevard and Bear Lane. Smith was the mother of his child.

Manny Venegas/ KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Green Earth Dr. Friday morning.

Williams' case has been assigned to the 28th District Court presided by Judge Michael McCauley.

No trial date has been set.

At the time of the deadly shooting, Williams was on probation for attacking Smith on June 6, 2023.According to court documents, Williams hit Smith in the head when she was pregnant with his child.

According to a probable cause statement, Smith told officers at Christus Spohn Hospital that Williams knocked her to the ground, causing her pain but she was able to get away.

Five months later, he was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at and tried to choke his sister. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

