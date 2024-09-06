Corpus Christi Police investigating shooting, find 25-year-old woman dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police are trying to figure out what led to the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in a home on the 1100 block of Green Earth Drive off Navigation and Bear Lane.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the victim's roommate called police at 3:20 a.m. They said they heard gunshots and then found their roommate had been shot.

Manny Venegas/ KRIS 6 News A police officer stands in the front yard of a home on the 1100 block of Green Earth Dr, where a deceased 25-year-old female was located inside of the house.

When officers arrived, they found the 25-year-old woman inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Robbery and Homicide Detectives were called to the scene, and the victim's roommates were taken to the main police station to be questioned.

There aren't many details as to what took place in the home, but according to Corpus Christi Police Department's blotter page, investigators say this is not a random act of violence.

Officers are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Police Department at 361-886-2840.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

