New shade structure coming to Cole Park Pier: Work starts Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has announced that Cole Park Pier Plaza will be temporarily closed for the installation of a new shade structure.

The plaza will close on Tuesday, April 15. Weather permitting, construction is expected to continue through late summer.

While the plaza area will be closed, the rest of Cole Park will remain open. During construction, visitors can still access the pier, playground, skate park, walking trail, and amphitheater. City officials ask patrons to observe cautionary signage and temporary barriers around the work site for safety reasons.

The new shade structure will feature four colored panels supported by 12 concrete columns. Each column will include lighting, and the four corner columns will be equipped with electrical outlets. The structure will use stamped concrete designed to match the existing pier's appearance.

The Cole Park Pier Plaza originally opened to the public in December 2021. This new addition aims to enhance the space for outdoor gatherings and improve the overall visitor experience.

