New mural adorns the renovated Congressman Solomon Ortiz International Center in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vibrant new mural is bringing color and hope to downtown Corpus Christi, adorning the exterior of the newly renovated Congressman Solomon Ortiz International Center.

The Downtown Management District unveiled the artwork titled "Fly Together" on the side entrance of the center at 402 Charles Zahn Jr Drive. Created by Galveston artist Gabriel Prusmack, the mural features birds, a bridge, and water representing unity, direction, and the Coastal Bend region.

"The symbols of the design in the birds represent transparency and innocence, all while taking flight," Prusmack said. "This colorful wall is an atmosphere of hope for success in the workplace or in any place."

The center officially reopened to the public on January 22 following extensive renovations. The mural is part of the Downtown Management District's ongoing program to transform building facades into vibrant public art.

The mural program is designed to activate underutilized spaces and enhance the visual character of downtown Corpus Christi. The initiative supports local artists while creating engaging pedestrian experiences and fostering community pride in the urban core.

