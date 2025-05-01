New color-changing lights brighten downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is now brighter and more colorful with the replacement of lights along Chaparral Street as part of a safety initiative.

The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District has replaced lights on 64 oak trees and 43 palm trees on Chaparral Street between Taylor and Lomax Streets. The new installation will be revealed during the First Friday ArtWalk on May 2, 2025.

The upgraded lighting system features color-changing options that offer a wide range of choices to enhance pedestrian safety while adding vibrant elements for seasonal décor, holidays, and special occasions.

"¡Iluminando! was a safety initiative originally created in 2021, led by Mayor Paulette Guajardo and presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center, to improve lighting on Chaparral Street and enhance overall safety for visitors in Downtown while amplifying the downtown experience," Guajardo said.

The original lights, which had a three-year lifespan, were due for replacement. The Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 (TIRZ #3) provided funding for the new lighting system.

