New Cole Park Splash Pad and Playground completion ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi is inviting the public to the completion ceremony of the new Cole Park Playground and Splash Pad on Wednesday at 10 am in Cole Park.

The city says that it is excited to show off these two new and exciting amenities to the public. Children and their families will be able to enjoy the various water features of the splash pad just in time for these hot summer days. The new, larger play-for-all playground is ADA-accessible.

After the ceremony, the new additions to the park will be open to the public to enjoy!

The splash pad began construction back in September of 2023 and has had several delays in construction along the way. The playground was shut down in February of this year to add updates such as drainage, upgraded seating, and ADA access. The project has an estimated cost of $1.125 million.

After a few delays, the new additions to Cole Park are eagerly anticipated by the public. The upgrades to the park and the addition of a splash pad will provide more free activities for families to enjoy on a hot summer day.

