Neighbors react to stricter enforcement on Stage 3 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city is doubling down on water use restrictions, and with that comes stricter enforcement. That enforcement starts on January 1, and neighbors could be fined up to $500.

With Stage 3 water restrictions, residents cannot water their lawn. For neighbor Juan Olivarez, that shouldn’t be a problem.

“I’ve taken proactive measures to not water it so much. I have taken out some of the grass and still have a nice landscape yard. So I’ve already kind of thought about those things to help us all out,” Olivarez said.

Olivarez said he’s kept up with the city’s water restrictions through KRIS 6.

“As a community, we have to look at other sources of water as well. There are other variables. They can’t just pinpoint one thing and say hey this is what we need to do,” Olivarez said.

Under Stage 3 water restrictions, residents also can’t wash their car at home. Olivarez said there are other sources of water that can be used to do that without hurting the community during this time of drought.

“Save rainwater. There’s things you can do to overcome some of these obstacles,” Olivarez said.

Neighbor Ariana Pemberton is used to washing her car on her own

“I don’t believe in paying for those memberships,” Pemberton said.

She’s choosing to opt out completely.

“I would probably just refrain from washing my car to avoid that fine. As long as I keep the interior clean. I don’t care that much about the outside,” Pemberton said.

But there are alternatives, like taking a car to a car wash.

“I’ll probably start off on a case by case but if I need it more, I’ll look into a membership,” neighbor Muhammad Umer said.

If you’re caught watering your lawn or washing your car, you can get fined up to $500.

“I think it's a good enforcement because I think climate control is a very important thing we should consider, especially since we are a city on the coast,” Pemberton said.

She isn’t the only one who feels that way.

“I think education for our residents goes further than just fining. But if people aren’t listening and it comes to that point then I kind of understand it,” Umer said.

But, others feel enforcing the restrictions might be difficult to do.

“It’s the same way as speeding. A lot of people speed, but only certain people get caught. There’s going to be people that don’t know and get caught or know and try to hide it on purpose at 2 a.m. watering their yard. But just the warning and fear hopefully will save a little bit of water anyway for the people trying to follow the rules,” neighbor Brian Bunn said.

But in the end, neighbors here said we’re all in this together, so might as well work together.

“I think we’re doing a great job. Let’s keep it up as a community, stay focused, and do great things,” Olivarez said.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told KRIS 6 last month that no major rain is expected between now and spring.

The restrictions are likely to stay in place for several months.

